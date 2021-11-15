Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys £108,000 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) insider Nathan Lane purchased 200,000 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($141,102.69).

CARD opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.78. Card Factory plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.50 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.