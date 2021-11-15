Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $13.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

CSL opened at $239.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.14 and its 200-day moving average is $202.06. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $136.68 and a 1-year high of $240.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

