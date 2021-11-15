Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

CABGY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 34,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,513. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

