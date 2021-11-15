CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $45,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $105.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

