CCL Industries Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

