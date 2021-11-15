CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 966.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

