Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head-To-Head Review

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus price target of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 23.73%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -12.41% N/A -4.71% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and Gambling.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.78 -$590.24 million ($2.26) -20.89 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 17.82 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

