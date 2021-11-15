Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

