Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Head to Head Review

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Central Puerto alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and Datang International Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Datang International Power Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto -1.10% 2.40% 1.35% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Datang International Power Generation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $539.50 million 1.03 $97.86 million ($0.04) -92.00 Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Datang International Power Generation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.