CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 240431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £367.95 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.68.

About CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

