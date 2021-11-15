CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 240431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £367.95 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.68.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

