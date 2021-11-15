Centric Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.32. 44,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $432.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

