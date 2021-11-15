Centric Wealth Management Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $469.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

