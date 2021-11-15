Centric Wealth Management Has $770,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.41. The stock had a trading volume of 142,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.67 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

