Centric Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381,725. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

