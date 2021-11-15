Centric Wealth Management Sells 290 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. 34,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

