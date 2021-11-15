Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 810,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $354,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,555,123 shares of company stock valued at $436,901,014. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Certara by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

