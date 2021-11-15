CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €164.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €164.00 ($192.94) target price by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock traded up €2.60 ($3.06) during trading on Monday, hitting €131.00 ($154.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The stock has a market cap of $946.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 52 week high of €138.40 ($162.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

