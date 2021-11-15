CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$127.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.46.

NYSE:GIB opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. CGI has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

