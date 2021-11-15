Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 118,900 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million and a PE ratio of -31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

