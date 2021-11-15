Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) EVP Steven B. Martin Sells 8,857 Shares

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHNG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

