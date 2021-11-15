Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Astec Industries worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $71.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.