Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,593 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAMN stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

