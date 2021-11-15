Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Bumble worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

BMBL stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

