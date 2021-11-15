Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 406,480 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Desktop Metal worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

DM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

