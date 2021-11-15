Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 85,209 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,209 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 317.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 344,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 117.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 169,901 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $15,814,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL opened at $67.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

