Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kraton by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kraton by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 46.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

KRA opened at $45.88 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

