Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CWSRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities began coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CWSRF opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

