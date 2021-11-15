Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.16.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 359,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -626.84. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.81.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

