Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

