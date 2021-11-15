Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Lifted to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.