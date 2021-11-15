Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 4,250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

