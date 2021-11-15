Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

