Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $591.84 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

