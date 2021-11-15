Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $487.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

