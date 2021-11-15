Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $303.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

