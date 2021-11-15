Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $971.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $658.29 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $899.51 and its 200-day moving average is $888.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

