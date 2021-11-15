Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 271,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.23 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.