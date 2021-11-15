Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Decreased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

