Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,077 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of BP Midstream Partners worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BPMP stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

