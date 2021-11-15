Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 635,516 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,385,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 635,516 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for 5.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $101,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

