Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 240.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,536.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,841.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,681.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,241.38 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

