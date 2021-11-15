Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.40 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.39.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHR stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$4.20. 393,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.13 million and a PE ratio of 56.00. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.