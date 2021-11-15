Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,079. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

CHYHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

