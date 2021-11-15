Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Susquehanna

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.