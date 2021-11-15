Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at Susquehanna

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $275.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.89.
Shares of CHDN opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.10.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Recommended Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.