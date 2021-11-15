CIBC Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDPYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.1478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

