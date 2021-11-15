CIBC Trims Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Target Price to C$6.28

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.