Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $11.89 on Friday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

