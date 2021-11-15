Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$941.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

