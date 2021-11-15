Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.38.
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.39 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$941.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.97.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.