Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.39 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

