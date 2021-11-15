Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.38.
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$6.39 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
