Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CRUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

